CMA CGM: A solid Group pursuing its transformation in a volatile market environment

The Board of Directors of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, met today under the chairmanship of Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, to review the financial statements for the first quarter of 2024.

Commenting on the results for the period, Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, said:

“Against a backdrop of industry normalization, our Group has demonstrated its agility and resilience in adapting to new market conditions. Our shipping division turned in a solid performance, buoyed by restocking in China and the United States. As for our logistics business, the acquisition of Bolloré Logistics gives us the critical mass we need to better withstand cyclical changes. In 2024, a year that remains uncertain due to the crisis in the Red Sea, CMA CGM will continue to meet its customers’ needs as effectively as possible. We will stay on course with our strategic investments, whether in decarbonization or artificial intelligence.”

First-quarter 2024 highlights

During first-quarter 2024, the CMA CGM Group delivered a robust performance. As expected, the start of 2024 proved to be more dynamic for world merchandise trade and demand for cargo shipping, although it was shaped by persistent geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Red Sea region.

These tensions severely impeded the fluidity of global economic trade during the first quarter, causing a fall in effective available capacity in the shipping sector and a rebound in freight rates compared with the final quarter of 2023.

The disruptions are also producing major operational challenges, to which the Group has responded with agility. However, the Group is keeping a close eye on shipping sector fundamentals, in particular the effects of continued new ship deliveries on the balance between supply and demand, which has an impact on freight rates. The Group also remains focused on cost control and operating discipline.

In this environment, the CMA CGM Group has demonstrated its resilience and, thanks to its financial strength, has continued to invest in the entire transport and logistics value chain, and in decarbonization.

The CMA CGM Group took a major step forward in its strategy to develop its logistics operations by closing the acquisition of the entire share capital of Bolloré Logistics in late February. This decisive transaction means that the new entity combining CEVA and Bolloré Logistics will become one of the world’s top five logistics operators, and represents the largest acquisition in the Group’s history.

The first quarter of 2024 also saw CMA CGM and its partners extend OCEAN Alliance, the world’s largest network of maritime services, until 2032. OCEAN Alliance launched “DAY 8” in April, an enhanced offering designed to serve its customers even better. CMA CGM is also continuing to innovate to reward its customers’ regularity and support them through SEA REWARD, the first loyalty program designed for shipping customers.

The Group is also expanding further in the media sector, and in March signed a promise with the Altice France group in order to acquire the entire share capital of Altice Media.

Source: CMA CGM