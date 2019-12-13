CMA CGM accelerates the deployment of marine biofuel

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is pleased to announce a partnership with Shell to supply tens of thousands of tons of marine biofuel to its fleet. This quantity, which is unique in the industry, will allow the Group’s ships to travel nearly 1 million kilometers, equivalent to over 80 round-trips between Rotterdam and New York.

Firmly committed in the search for more eco-responsible solutions to power its vessels, the CMA CGM Group became in 2019 the first shipowner in the world to successfully test the use of a marine biofuel onboard the container ships CMA CGM WHITE SHARK and CMA CGM ALEXANDER VON HUMBOLDT.

Today, CMA CGM accelerates and expands in the shipping industry the use of biofuel. The fuel used is composed of 80% of Low Sulphur Fuel Oil and 20% of a biofuel made of used cooking oil. The biofuel used reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 80% and virtually eliminates sulphur oxides emissions.

This new development once again demonstrates the Group’s ability to develop sustainable solutions for the benefit of its customers.

A constant commitment to the protection of the environment

This new partnership follows on the Group’s initiatives for environmental protection and confirms its pioneering role in the energy transition of the shipping industry. CMA CGM was thus the first shipping company in the world to develop liquefied natural gas (LNG) for ultra-large container vessels, with the ordering of a series of a nine 23,000-TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) containerships powered by LNG. A genuine technological breakthrough, LNG reduces sulphur oxides and fine particles emissions by 99%, nitrogen oxides emissions by up to 85% and CO2 emissions by around 20%.

An international coalition to unite transport and logistics players towards an energy transition

Beyond technical solutions to limit greenhouse gas emissions, CMA CGM wants to unite all maritime transport actors in an international coalition initiated by Rodolphe Saadé, President and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, and supported by French President Emmanuel Macron. This high-level coalition will work towards the emergence of tomorrow’s clean energy for de-carbonized transport.

