CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd introduce reUse (container triangulation) in Mexico with Avantida

Avantida, an INTTRA company announced that CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd, two of the world’s largest liner shipping companies, are offering reUse container management services in Mexico. reUse is a container triangulation service for transporters made available on Avantida’s online platform. It is the first time that this service is offered in Mexico, and for Avantida it is their first step into the North American market.

This is how reUse works: once an import container has been unloaded it must be taken back to the port or assigned depot. With reUse, transport companies can request the liner shipping company to use that same container and bring it straight to their export customer to get loaded. This way, they avoid waiting times at depots and terminals and eliminate unnecessary mileage, which provides the additional benefit of reducing CO2 emissions in addition to overall costs.

“Re-use is a completely new concept for the container transport sector in Mexico. Using an import container to go straight to your export customer without having to go back to the terminal is a refreshing advancement for planners and dispatchers. Being able to manage this on Avantida’s platform makes this new way of planning even easier to adopt,”

said Kapil Garg, Head of Inland Operations Latin America at CMA CGM.

“This is a great opportunity for transporters! We are delighted to offer empty container re-use in Mexico. The Avantida platform will bring a new dimension to their planning strategies, optimising time on the road and reducing transportation costs. For us, we expect a similar structure and efficiency it already provides in Europe,” said Niklas Ohling, Senior Director of Container Steering at Hapag-Lloyd.

“After successfully rolling out our platform across Europe, we are absolutely thrilled to be able to help container transport companies in Mexico become more effective,” said Luc De Clerck, Avantida’s CEO. “The Avantida platform will provide fantastic new opportunities to the Mexican transport community to save both money and time every single day.”

Over the past year Avantida has both expanded in existing markets and entered new ones, including Germany, France, Poland, Lithuania and now Mexico. The platform is now available in 12 countries, with almost 4,000 registered companies and an average of 1,600 transactions a day.

Source: INTTRA