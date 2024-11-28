CMA CGM and JA Solar: Sailing Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

In the pursuit of a sustainable future, CMA CGM has joined forces with JA Solar, a leading global provider of photovoltaic power generation solutions, to decarbonize the maritime supply chain. This collaboration is a testament to CMA CGM’s commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050, with ACT+ range of low-carbon solutions playing a pivotal role.

In 2024, JA Solar utilized sustainable fuel to prevent over 500+ tons of CO2 emissions. Together, we’re fostering a more sustainable supply chain, connecting the solar industry to the seas.

Our ACT+ range of reduction products are part of comprehensive solutions to shipping decarbonization. These solutions enable customers to reduce their carbon footprint by leveraging alternative energies such as biofuel, LNG, and biomethane. CMA CGM and JA Solar’s commitment to sustainability is not just about reducing emissions; it’s about transforming the way business is done.

JA Solar has expressed its satisfaction with the partnership, stating: “Our collaboration with CMA CGM is a strategic move towards a greener future. The tangible carbon reduction we’ve achieved through the ACT+ solutions is a clear indicator of our joint success in energy transition!”

Source: CMA CGM