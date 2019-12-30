CMA CGM announces launch of “The Hub” Digital Center in Lebanon

The Group recruited 20 digital specialists such as Blockchain architects, API specialist, Cybersecurity experts and various other roles

On the occasion of his visit to Lebanon, Mr. Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, came to inaugurate “THE HUB” digital center on December 27th, 2019. Through this Center located in Beirut Digital District (BDD), CMA CGM confirms once again its commitment to contributing to the development of the already recognized digital and numeric ecosystem in Lebanon.

From Lebanon, the Center’s mission will be to create a unifying digital vision for the Group and to help rethink and design products and processes for the digital age. CMA CGM recruited in Lebanon 20 specialists in the digital field with different areas of expertise ranging from blockchain architects, digital project managers, API specialists, cyber security experts in addition to a Digital Manager to drive this initiative closely with the Group’s Digital office located in Marseille and in line with the CMA CGM’s Digital Strategy.

With this initiative, the Group reiterates more than ever its commitment to support the ambition of the Lebanese youth and, through job creation, limit the emigration of Lebanese human capital during this period of intense economic and social challenges the country is passing through.

Source: CMA CGM