CMA CGM | CMA CGM to enhance its AZTECA services with a direct call in Oakland on AZTECA Loop 1

CMA CGM to enhance its AZTECA services with a direct call in Oakland on AZTECA Loop 1

CMA CGM is pleased to announce that in a continued effort to improve our service coverage, Oakland has been added on AZTECA Loop 1 with direct calls from US West Coast to Central America.

The new AZTECA 1 rotation is the following: Los Angeles – Oakland – Manzanillo (MX) – Lazaro Cardenas – Puerto Quetzal – Corinto – Balboa – Puerto Caldera – Puerto Quetzal – Lazaro Cardenas – Los Angeles

With its 3 loops, AZTECA provides the following benefits:

• Direct weekly service providing optimum coverage to/from Mexico West Coast, West Coast of South America & West Coast Central America

• Direct calls from Los Angeles & Oakland to Mexico West Coast & West Coast Central America

• Reliable connection to/from Mediterranean / North Europe & Caribbean via Panama

• Fast connection from Asia to Central America with Manzanillo call & Lazaro Cardenas (LCT Terminal)



Source: CMA CGM