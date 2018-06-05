CMA CGM collaborates with a startup, Shone, to embed artificial intelligence on board ships

The CMA CGM Group, a leading worldwide shipping Group, is pleased to announce its collaboration, since the beginning of the year, with Shone, a San Francisco-based startup that is specializing in the use of artificial intelligence for maritime transportation.

A unique collaboration for a technologically-advanced shipping industry

This collaboration enables Shone to access the CMA CGM Group vessels to finalize the development of artificial intelligence systems on board container ships.

Thus, CMA CGM allows Shone to take onboard data collection systems which are then analyzed at the startup’s headquarters in San Francisco. Once the development is finalized, this innovation will facilitate the work of crews on board, whether in decision support, maritime safety or piloting assistance.

As far as security and anti-collision alert systems are concerned, Shone fuses data from multiple sensors (radar, camera, AIS, etc.) in order to increase detection accuracy, thus preventing potential collisions, taking into account COLREGs.

This collaboration is fully in line with the Group’s strategy of innovation at the service of digital transformation implemented by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group.

Shone, a new startup founded by three French engineers

Shone is a young startup based in San Francisco. Founded by three French engineers, Shone is working on the introduction of artificial intelligence, which is already present in cars, on board ships. Created in 2017, this startup aims to become the world reference in the field of artificial intelligence on board ships.

Source: CMA CGM