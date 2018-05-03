CMA CGM confirms its investment in CEVA Logistics

This press release is not intended to and does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or an invitation to purchase any securities of any person.

CMA CGM, a leading worldwide shipping Group, confirms its investment in CEVA Logistics (“CEVA”), a global leading player in the logistics sector, on the occasion of CEVA’s initial public offering (IPO).

This investment will take the form of convertible bonds, which will be converted into CEVA common shares, upon obtaining all the requisite regulatory approvals. CMA CGM’s investment will represent 24.99% of CEVA’s capital.

At an IPO price of 27.5 CHF per share, CMA CGM’s investment amounts to 379 million CHF.

With this transaction, CMA CGM will expand its presence in the logistics sector, which is closely related to shipping. The two companies have agreed to explore together the development of joint commercial offerings, according to terms to be defined in the coming months.

The investment will also give CMA CGM two seats on CEVA’s Board of Directors.

Source: CMA CGM