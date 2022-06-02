CMA CGM continues its development in Latin America and launches ACSA 5 connecting Asia with Mexico, Guatemala & Chile

CMA CGM is pleased to announce the launch of ACSA 5 connecting Asia with Mexico, Guatemala and Chile from June 2022.

ACSA 5 will be complementing the 3 ACSA services already offered by CMA CGM, with competitive and short transit times, a strategic asset for our customers, especially producers of perishable goods and fresh fruits.

With this unique offer, CMA CGM pursues its ambition to strengthen its service to South America.



Rotation: Hong Kong, Shekou, Ningbo, Shanghai, Manzanillo, Puerto Quetzal, San Antonio, Hong Kong

Fleet: A service operated with 5 vessels

A service specially designed for Reefer transportation of perishables & fresh fruits towards Asia

First departure with m/v COLOMBO voy. 0CK5FE1MA

This improvement of CMA CGM’s offering between Asia, Mexico and the West Coast of South America reinforces the Group’s global coverage in order to meet customers’ expectations and needs.

Source: CMA CGM