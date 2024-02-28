CMA CGM, COSCO SHIPPING, Evergreen and OOCL to extend OCEAN Alliance until 2032

Chief Executive Officers of the CMA CGM Group, COSCO SHIPPING, Evergreen and OOCL signed today in Shanghai a Memorandum of Understanding to extend the OCEAN Alliance operational cooperation for five additional years until 2032.

As a sustainable cooperation, OCEAN Alliance continues to support customers’ supply chains and business by offering best-in-class shipping solutions through an extensive range of served ports, with direct calls and optimal transit times.

Launched in the spring of 2017, OCEAN Alliance is the world’s largest operational shipping network and the backbone of trade routes for international commerce. It secures agile and innovative solutions for customers powered by the industry’s strongest network.

Committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050, the CMA CGM Group is implementing the best available solutions to reduce the environmental impact of shipping and logistics and is set to operate more than 120 containerships propelled with alternative green fuels by 2027, part of which are already deployed on OCEAN Alliance footprint.

For seven consecutive years, OCEAN Alliance has been contributing to a stable supply chain, in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. With this extension, it will pursue its primary goal: deliver the best service offering to its partners’ respective customers in the years to come.

Mr. Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, said “Since 2017, the CMA CGM Group has been committed alongside its partners within the OCEAN Alliance to combine the largest shipping network with best-in class services. The decision to extend our cooperation for at least 5 more years forges our commitment to meet our customers’ needs and build even more secure, reliable and sustainable supply chains. Our diversity is our strength, together we will continue to pioneer our industry!”.

Source: CMA CGM