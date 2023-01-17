CMA CGM deploys two 15,000-TEU Vessels, the largest containerships to call Japan on a regular service

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land and air logistics solutions, received the arrival of CMA CGM ARGENTINA as its largest vessel to call at the Honmoku D4 terminal in Yokohama, Japan on 15 January. The containership is one of two 15,000-TEU series that the Group has deployed on the weekly Asia Central South America 1 (ACSA1) service.

Two 15 000 TEU vessels to facilitate trade flows between Latin American and Asia Arriving from central and south America, the vessel is now the largest containership to call a Japanese port on a regular service and has brought import shipments of fresh fruits from Ecuador and Guatemala as well as coffee and malt from Colombia and Mexico. A trusted shipping service that connects the important Asia-Latin America trade corridor, the ACSA1 service makes a port stop at the Honmoku D4 terminal each week.

Operated by CMA CGM, the terminal has a total annual operating capacity of over 550,000 TEUs and contributes to about 15 % of Yokohama’s port throughput. From Yokohama, CMA CGM ARGENTINA will head for Busan in Korea and Shekou in China to complete her westbound leg of the ACSA1 service. From Shekou, the eastbound lap of the service commences with the rotation of Shekou – Hong Kong – Kaohsiung – Ningbo – Shanghai – Busan – Manzanillo – Lazaro Gardens – Buenaventura – Callao – Posorja – Lazaro – Manzanillo – Yokohama – Busan – Shekou.

Hideki Uchida, President of CMA CGM Japan said “The CMA CGM Group’s 15,000-TEU series of vessels will stand as the largest regular service vessels to call Japan today. The introduction of the larger vessels on the ACSA1 service will not only accommodate more Yokohama-bound fresh produce on a single voyage, they are part of our plans to grow inbound cargoes from Central and Southern America ahead. Importantly, they equip us with more capabilities to further facilitate trade flows between Latin America and Asia.”

Shinya Hitomi, President & CEO, Yokohama Kawasaki International Port Corporation said “We, Yokohama Kawasaki International Port Corporation (YKIP), are proud that Yokohama port has been selected as a port of call for the CMA CGM Group’s 15,000-TEU class vessels. YKIP will continue to improve its equipment and facilities to ensure that shipping lines are satisfied whenever their vessels call at the Port of Yokohama. Looking ahead, YKIP is currently proceeding with development works of

the Honmoku Futo D5 container terminal.”

CMA CGM Group, supporting customers’ supply chains in Japan in BETTER WAYS

The CMA CGM Group has been operating for over 16 years with 3 branch offices and 1 terminal in Japan and a combined work-force of over 200 staff members. The group operates 20 weekly mainline services at 5 major gateway ports in the country, connect-ing major global destinations with a stateof-the-art intermodal network. In October 2022, the CMA CGM Group and Yokohama Ka-wasaki International Port Corporation signed a Reservation Agreement for Honmokufuto D5 Terminal in Port of Yokohama. By October 2026, CMA CGM’s current container terminal operations at D4 will be relocated to the new D5, a larger and more sustaina-ble terminal backed by an infrastructure of nearzero emission rubber tyred gantry cranes, cold ironing and LNG bunkering facilities. The CMA CGM Group reiterates its commitment to support customers’ supply chains in Japan and develop BETTER WAYS to build a more efficient, resilient and sustainable global trade.

Source: CMA CGM