CMA CGM Group launches its first loyalty program SEA REWARD

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in maritime, land, air and logistics solutions, is launching SEA REWARD, the first loyalty program for shipping customers.

A unique program on the market, SEA REWARD rewards the regularity and volume of shipments by CMA CGM customers using “SpotOn”, a digital solution launched in 2022 that simplifies the booking process with an instant quote, a guaranteed price, and priority access to space on board the vessel.

With SEA REWARD, CMA CGM’s digital customers will have access to four status tiers offering exclusive benefits. This loyalty program marks the Group’s determination to continue transforming the shipping sector, and to mobilize digital innovation to enhance the customer experience.

Four status tiers with exclusive rewards and benefits

After joining the SEA REWARD program through their My CMA CGM account, customers booking via the “SpotOn” digital solution can access four status tiers that reward the frequency and volume of their shipments. As they booked, customers access the “Lieutenant”, “Captain”, “Master”, and eventually “Admiral” status tiers.

SEA REWARD’s different status tiers reward customers’ loyalty with exclusive benefits, including the ability to earn Nautical Miles that they can use to pay part of their invoices.

Already accessible to the CMA CGM Group’s digital customers in Europe, SEA REWARD will gradually become available in other regions.

As a customer centric Group, CMA CGM transforms their experience through digital innovation

Attentive to its customers through its network of 400 offices in 160 countries, the Group develops agile and innovative end-to-end logistics solutions to meet their needs and support their supply chains.

Innovation is also an integral part of the CMA CGM Group’s DNA. It launched the international startup incubator and accelerator ZEBOX, and, as part of its ambition to create the sustainable transport and logistics of tomorrow, this year, it will unveil TANGRAM, the center of excellence dedicated to training and innovation. After transforming the customer experience with the “SpotOn” online sales channel, through SEA REWARD, CMA CGM continues to innovate to reward frequent customers and actively support them.

Olivier Nivoix, Group Executive Vice-President, Shipping, explained “Our customers’ loyalty and trust mean the world to CMA CGM, and deserve to be rewarded. We are thus launching SEA REWARD, an especially innovative and ambitious loyalty program offering exclusive benefits. 2 years after introducing our online channel “SpotOn”, we continue supporting our customers with SEA REWARD. It’s simple, you ship, you win. You book with us, you get rewarded !”

Source: CMA CGM