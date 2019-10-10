CMA CGM Group’s brands reorganization on Russian Far East

Further to announcements earlier this year concerning the brand rationalization within the CMA CGM Group, we are pleased to share further enhancements to the trade network.

It has been decided that the scope of APL and CMA CGM in Russia will evolve as of January 1st, 2020:

The allocations of APL on ERX/RUFEX1, ER3/RUFEX2, KR1/RUFEX3, KR2/RUFEX4, JRX Lines will be transferred to CMA CGM, making CMA CGM the sole carrier of the Group on Russian Far East, and the sole deep-sea brand in the 3 corridors of Russian Market: Baltic, Black Sea, Russian Far East.

The above developments are in line with our customer centricity strategy as these changes will help further re-shape the business for faster decision making, provide a simplified set of entry points and enhance customer service levels for our client base.

APL and CMA CGM teams are fully committed to ensuring a smooth transition, making sure that this transfer has no impact on our commercial operations, in Russia and globally.

We will continue to support your business across all trades and are committed to maintaining strong service levels throughout the transition.

Should you have questions or need clarification please do not hesitate to contact us through your usual representative who will be able to answer any queries and support your shipping requirements as always.

Source: CMA CGM