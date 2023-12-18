CMA CGM Group’s preventive measures for navigation in the Red Sea

The CMA CGM Group is deeply concerned about the recent attacks on commercial vessels unfolding in the Red Sea Region. We have been taking over the past days increasing prevention measures to ensure the safety of our vessels and their crews navigating these waters. The situation is further deteriorating and concern of safety is increasing.

A such we have decided to instruct all CMA CGM containerships in the area that are scheduled to pass through the Red Sea to reach safe areas and pause their journey in safe waters with immediate effect until further notice.

CMA CGM is taking all necessary steps to preserve its transportation services for its customers.

Source: CMA CGM