CMA CGM halts Red Sea transit on security risks -source

Shipping group CMA CGM on Friday suspended until further notice all crossings by its vessels of the Bab al-Mandab Strait in and out of the Red Sea due to security risks, a source familiar with the matter said.

The decision was taken after the latest attacks on vessels by Houthi militantsin Yemen, including the targetting this week of a convoy containing CMA CGM-operated ships, the source said.

The move means CMA CGM joins other major shipping firms in suspending transit throughthe southern Red Sea, disrupting the main route for trade between Asia and Europe.

CMA CGM, one of the world’s largest container shipping lines, has already redirected some of its services around southern Africa but had continued to send some ships through the Red Sea, notably supported by French navy escorts.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Richard Lough and Angus MacSwan)