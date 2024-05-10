CMA CGM inaugurates TANGRAM, the global center for training and innovation shaping the future of transportation and logistics

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in maritime, land, air, and logistics solutions, announces the inauguration of TANGRAM, the global center dedicated to training and innovation for its employees, on May 8, 2024, in the presence of the French President of the Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron.

At a time when transport and logistics play a major role in the global economy, the CMA CGM Group has created TANGRAM, a new center of excellence to address the major challenges facing the transport and logistics sectors today: environmental, technological, geopolitical, and economic.

TANGRAM is designed to create a rich ecosystem and develop synergies between experts from all backgrounds in the world of supply chain. In this center of excellence, both employees of the CMA CGM Group and clients and partners, large companies, startups, universities, and research centers, will come together.

An exceptional setting for Group employees dedicated to training and innovation

Located in the 8th “arrondissement” of Marseille, at the heart of the Ecole Nationale Supérieure Maritime, on the doorstep of the Calanques National Park, TANGRAM combines a historic 19th century bastide with contemporary structures designed by renowned architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte, giving rise to a unique architectural ensemble.

TANGRAM offers a space of 8,500 square meters, designed to foster meetings and innovation, with training rooms, immersive experiences, navigation simulators, an innovation hub, and an event space.

TANGRAM incorporates innovative technologies to offer an enriching experience, including an avatar created from artificial intelligence, virtual reality immersion to explore 3 key professions in transport and logistics, and an animated 3D model to discover future innovations within the CMA CGM Group.

A wide range of training and excellence programs to shape the future of CMA CGM

TANGRAM offers three innovative training programs focusing on strategic themes for the CMA CGM Group, co-created with prestigious universities such as BCG University, Imperial College London, and HEC Paris.

These three programs – “climate,” “artificial intelligence,” and “leadership” – reserved for CMA CGM employees and sponsored by executive members of the CMA CGM Group, are certifying, awarded by both the partner university and TANGRAM.

Each of these programs begins with a ten-hour distance learning phase, followed by a week-long immersive training session on site, including practical case studies and specific modules designed by TANGRAM and partner universities.

Each session accommodates up to 120 learners, offering an enriching dynamic where everyone can interact with colleagues from all countries, all entities of the Group, and different professions. In 2024, more than 3,000 CMA CGM employees will be trained at TANGRAM.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM, says: “Since its creation in 1978, the CMA CGM Group has never ceased to transform itself. With our culture of innovation and audacity, we strive to constantly adapt to the great challenges of our time.

Through TANGRAM, I wanted to provide the CMA CGM Group with a centre of excellence whose mission is to accompany the transformation of the Group’s professions, transport, logistics, and media. This place will be a powerful tool for integration and transmission of our human and family values.

Alongside our ZEBOX accelerator and our social incubator Le Phare, TANGRAM is a testament to the Group’s commitment to its territory. TANGRAM will be a showcase of French excellence with the ambition to invent sustainable transport and logistics for the future.”

Source: CMA CGM