CMA CGM India introduces the Python train service on Western Dedicated Freight Corridor

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is pleased to announce the launch of CMA CGM – GatewayRail PYTHON Train Service on February 1st, 2021 on Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) from New Kishangarh Junction, Rajasthan.

The two Double stack ‘Ship to Rail’ dedicated trains, one leaving from Mundra and the other from Pipavav, were clubbed at New Kishangarh Junction for the onward journey on the WDFC to New Ateli Junction and were split from there for GatewayRail’s Inland Container Depot – Gurugram (Garhi Harsaru)

Train services operated in association with the Gateway Rail Freight Ltd

Western DFC will benefit industries in Gurgaon, Manesar, Rewari, Neemrana industrial areas of Haryana and Rajasthan and ensure faster rail transportation of international cargo between the National Capital Region and Mundra, as well as Port Pipavav ports in the state of Gujarat.

On the achievement, Atit Mahajan – MD, CMA CGM India said:- “The Python Rail service is one of the premier service and will be a game changer in the industry. This service is being run in the dedicated freight corridor and will significantly reduce the transit time. It will increase our cargo capacity and will also enhance our intermodal offerings to our customers. The Western dedicated freight corridor is one of the visionary projects of the Government of India and it surely will boost the existing intermodal infrastructure in the country.”

“The CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics, with a strong presence in India for over three decades. The Group employs 4,700 people in India. It connects the country to the rest of world with 12 services making 12 calls weekly.

GatewayRail is proud to operate this long train formation of two trains from Mundra Port and Pipavav Port on the Kishangarh – Ateli section of Dedicated Freight Corridor carrying 360 containers to GatewayRail’s ICD Gurugram (Garhi Harsaru). This is a new beginning in reliable rail transportation service connecting ocean service to the hinterland dry ports” said Sachin Bhanushali, Director & CEO, Gateway Rail Freight Ltd.

GatewayRail (a subsidiary of Gateway Distriparks Ltd) is India’s leading Private Intermodal Operator which operates four rail-linked Inland Container Depots at Garhi Harsaru, Faridabad, Ludhiana and Viramgam and a Domestic Container Terminal in Navi Mumbai. The company operates a fleet of 31 container trains sets and providing daily container train services from these ICD to ports terminals at Nhava Sheva, Mundra and Pipavav ports for EXIM and Domestic containers.

Source: CMA CGM