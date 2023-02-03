CMA CGM introduces the new setup of its NC Levant service connecting North Europe with East Med/Levant area

CMA CGM is pleased to announce the NC LEVANT new service setup aimed at providing our customers with improved reliability and better service.

New features of NC LEVANT will be the following:

Better coverage of the region thanks to CMA CGM’s new investment in Egypt in Alexandria’s Trans Misr Terminal (TMT), now ready to accept our service

First vessel calling Alexandria TMT will be m/v “EF OLIVIA” voy. 0NVDBS1MA, calling Southampton on February 10th and Alexandria TMT on March 5th, 2023

El Dekheila, Port Said East/West will be served via Damietta with our SSL MED feeders’ weekly departures

In the UK, Southampton call will be replaced by Felixstowe, first vessel calling Felixstowe being m/v “MYNY” voy. 0NVDFS1MA, ETA Felixstowe on February 26th, 2023

In order to enhance Mediterranean to North Europe coverage, a Northbound call in Malta will be added to the rotation, allowing better connections from West Mediterranean, North Africa and Adriatic ports to North Europe. First Northbound call in Malta will be ensured with m/v “CMA CGM ISKENDERUN” voy. 0NVD4N1MA, ETD Mersin on February 23rd, ETA Malta on February 26th, 2023

Rotation will then be as follows: Felixstowe – Hamburg – Rotterdam – Antwerp – Le Havre – Malta – Alexandria – Damietta – Beirut – Iskenderun – Mersin – Malta – Tanger – Felixstowe

Source: CMA CGM Group