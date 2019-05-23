CMA CGM is ordering 50,000 Traxens trackers, increasing its offer of connected containers

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is pleased to announce a new order for 50,000 Traxens trackers.

As a structuring shareholder and the first company to have invested in Traxens in 2012, CMA CGM participated in the development of the solution by testing it for several years, then launching it commercially in 2018. Thanks to the order of 50,000 trackers this year, CMA CGM is implementing its decision to deploy the Traxens solution on a large scale for the benefit of its customers.

Optimised supply chain management

The Traxens solution includes a connected tracker that is attached to the container, making it possible to monitor:

the container’s position, both at sea and on land

the intensity of any shocks that may occur

the opening and closing of the doors

external temperature variations



Thanks to its near-real-time alert system, the Group’s customers who opt for the Traxens solution can efficiently monitor their goods, and thus be more informed at every stage of the shipping process. This makes supply chain management easier, with an intuitive online interface updated in real time.

Personalised support tailored to the customer’s expectations

Along with data that is being transmitted 24/7, the customer, should they want to dive deeper into analysing the collected information, can benefit from a personalized diagnosis of its supply chain. Customers who choose the Traxens solution can thus identify any logistical problems and implement fast, effective optimisation solutions.

With Traxens, the CMA CGM Group is reaffirming its commitment to offering customers solutions that are adapted to their needs and that help support their activity with an improved understanding of the entire supply chain, thus boosting their development.

Source: CMA CGM