CMA CGM launches CLIMACTIVE, the most advanced technology in active controlled atmosphere for refrigerated containers

On the occasion of the 2018 edition of the Asia Fruit Logistica fair, CMA CGM, a leading worldwide shipping group, is proud to announce the launching of CLIMACTIVE, the most advanced technology for the transportation of highly sensitive fruits and vegetables by active controlled atmosphere.

CLIMACTIVE by CMA CGM, the latest Reefer technology

CLIMACTIVE is the latest and most advanced solution to maintain sensitive commodities’ freshness to destination, by faster reducing the level of oxygen inside the container equipped with DAIKIN Active CA.

CLIMACTIVE is created for highly sensitive commodities that require special attention due to their biological specificities and maturation time. It specifically targets:

-high added value products,

-long transit time products,

-organic products.

This technology allows businesses to optimize their competitive attractiveness by maintaining the products’ freshness up to final destination, preventing the maturation process, extend their shelf life and preserve the products’ quality attributes. It also allows businesses to expand by reaching further destinations and target news markets. CLIMACTIVE finally allows businesses to maintain their products’ organic label.

CLIMACTIVE allows to reach the optimal level of O2 and CO2 much faster. A nitrogen pump creates a real barrier against oxygen infiltration, protecting the cargo from excessive ripening. Temperature, humidity and balance between gases are also very precisely regulated, allowing an optimal preservation and protection of highly-sensitive commodities.

The CMA CGM Reefer expertise

The CMA CGM Group is the 2nd largest refrigerated container carrier in the world. Thanks to its fleet of 385,000 TEUs of Reefer containers and 288,000 Reefer plugs, CMA CGM offers transport solutions for all sensitive cargo requiring refrigerated transportation in order to exceed customers’ expectations. With an organization dedicated to Reefers and a network of experts in over 160 countries, CMA CGM is a global Reefer partner with local expertise in refrigerated transport.