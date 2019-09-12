CMA CGM launches RHINE VALLEY RAIL, a new train service connecting the Port of Rotterdam with the German hinterland

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is pleased to announce the introduction of RHINE VALLEY RAIL, a new rail service connecting the Port of Rotterdam with the German hinterland.

Weekly train connections perfectly aligned with CMA CGM’s deep-sea services

Operated in cooperation with TFG, market leader in containerized seaport hinterland transport for German ports, the RHINE VALLEY RAIL service will officially start with its first train departure in Dortmund on October 18th. A total of six departures per week between the Port of Rotterdam and the German inland hubs of Dortmund, Duisburg and Ludwigshafen will enhance CMA CGM’s intermodal offer and provide customers with a reliable and fast rail connection between Germany and Europe’s busiest port.

In Rotterdam, the trains will call at three different terminals (Euromax, RWG and ECT), thus allowing a maximum of flexibility. Moreover, the train schedules are perfectly synchronized with the arrivals and departures of the CMA CGM Group’s vessels, providing customers with a steady and seamless connection to the Group’s deep-sea services.

A reliable alternative to truck and barge transport along the Rhine river

The RHINE VALLEY RAIL service, which allows customers to lower even more their carbon impact, is yet another example of CMA CGM’s continuous commitment to offer its customer the most environmentally-friendly services. It is also line with CMA CGM’s strategy to offer reliable intermodal end-to-end transport solutions to its customers. An alternative to road and water transport, this new service is independent of the road and barge congestion and Rhine river water levels, resulting in more planning certainty for the customers.

RHINE VALLEY RAIL service:

· Linking the Port of Rotterdam with Dortmund (CTD), Duisburg (D3T) and Ludwigshafen (KTL)

· Six weekly departures:

o Rotterdam – Duisburg: Twice per week

o Rotterdam – Dortmund: Once per week

o Duisburg – Rotterdam: Once per week

o Dortmund – Rotterdam: Once per week

o Ludwigshafen – Rotterdam: Once per week

· Launch: October 18th in Dortmund

· Perfectly synchronized with CMA CGM’s ship schedules in Rotterdam

Peter Wolf, Managing Director, CMA CGM Germany, states: “With this new service, the CMA CGM Group reasserts its ambition to offer our customers flexible intermodal solutions, including land transport. With our partner TFG, we have a rail expert at our side with whom we will reliably connect the largest European port with the German hinterland.”

Source: CMA CGM