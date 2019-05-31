CMA CGM launches the inaugural edition of MOV’INDIA

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, launched on May 29th, 2019, the first edition of its MOV’INDIA event, demonstrating its vision for the future of shipping.

MOV’INDIA 2019 by CMA CGM is a first-of-its-kind initiative by the CMA CGM Group in India, aiming to bring together the key stakeholders and influencers of the shipping and logistics industry at one single platform for discussions into the future of the industry.

On the day, a panel of industry speakers shared their views on key topics identified as catalysts of change influencing industry dynamics and on which the CMA CGM Group acts as a leader:

1. Intervention of new environmental technologies towards a cleaner shipping industry

CMA CGM’s ambition is to be a leading force in the industry in environmental protection by being a pioneer in innovative and eco-responsible technologies. This vision is embodied by the Group’s landmark decision to use LNG as a marine fuel for some of its future vessels and by its participation in a world premiere test of marine bio-fuel oil.

2. Digital disruption: the next wave of initiatives

The Group endeavors to become the leader in digital shipping thanks to partnerships with like-minded leading companies; investment in innovative technologies through its corporate venture structure, CMA CGM Ventures; and ZEBOX, an international incubator and accelerator for innovative startups which it founded in Marseilles. Additionally, the Group launched in April 2019 CMA CGM eSolutions, an entirely digital ecosystem through which it will roll out a 100% digital customer journey.

3. Beyond the Box: New horizons for over dimensional cargo

For over 40 years, CMA CGM has offered global, realistic solutions to take on logistics challenges when cargo exceeds the size of standard containers. The Group has set up a specific and dedicated Project Cargo division which offers all the advantages of the container shipping lines business and which carried out over 900 shipments in 2018.

On the occasion of MOV’INDIA 2019, Ugo Vincent, Managing Director, CMA CGM India, said: “This conference is a unique and unprecedented initiative for the CMA CGM Group. As a leading shipping and logistics company, we hope to bring together key industry stakeholders to reflect collectively on common challenges and the future of the industry.”

Present in India for over 30 years, the CMA CGM Group has established 29 offices nationwide, employing more than 600 collaborators. In India, it operates 14 weekly mainline services via 7 gateway and 7 feeder ports.

Source: CMA CGM