CMA CGM: Launching of EU Emissions Trading System application to shipping

Following our first communication on Preparing for the EU Emissions Trading System application to shipping published on October 5th, 2023, please find the new applicable EU ETS surcharges rates as follows as from January 1st, 2024 (loading date).

The surcharge amounts will be reviewed on a quarterly basis. Q1 2024 amounts are based on average EUR 80 per ton of CO2.

Trade DRY REEFER

Surcharge per TEU in EUR Surcharge per TEU in EUR

Asia to North Europe 25 38

Asia to Mediterranean 20 29

Europe to South America West Coast 41 56

Intra Mediterranean 25 38

North Europe to Mediterranean 25 34

North Europe to North America 40 61

Amounts for the full trade coverage impacted by EU ETS will be available by December 1st, 2023 on our Carrier charge finder: https://www.cma-cgm.com/ebusiness/tariffs/charge-finder

For any further information or support, please feel free to reach out to your local CMA CGM sales representative.

Source: CMA CGM