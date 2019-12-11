CMA CGM: Major enhancements on our eBusiness platforms

Our eBusiness platforms are moving and your experience is too. We are very pleased to announce to you that new features are now available. From getting an instant quote for specific commodities to improving your shipment dashboard… Discover and enjoy our innovations!

Get an instant quote for specific commodities*

My Prices offers you the possibility to get instant quotes for specific commodities on standard or refrigerated containers. To make your navigation even more comfortable, our search page has been improved with easier management of “multi-partner” accounts and the possibility of searching on an associated account (NAC).

*Only available for CMA CGM and soon for ANL, APL and CNC.

Switch to a view per container in your shipment dashboard

Your Shipment dashboard is evolving, it is now possible to have two different views in your transport list: one view per transport and one per container. The new container view allows you direct access to the estimated arrival date and its last known position.

Place your Booking faster

Click & Book offers you the possibility to create and use booking templates. No need to re-enter the data from the previous booking, use your templates as much as you want. You can also upload documents (bank guarantee, dangerous goods declaration, etc.) that will be sent directly with the booking to your agent.

Also…

More flexibility to sign your Paperless B/L contract…

A new feature has been added to your Paperless B/L: the current signer can now delegate his signature to the person of his choice.

The carbon footprint is now displayed in Routing Finder and My Prices’ results…

When searching for a route or requesting a quote, you will now see the carbon footprint related to your shipment, displayed in the results.

Source: CMA CGM