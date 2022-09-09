CMA CGM named Best Global Shipping Line at 2022 Asian Freight, logistics and Supply Chain Awards

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions has been named Best Global Shipping Line at the 2022 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards (AFLAS) last evening. Voted by industry stakeholders, customers, global shippers and readers of Asia Cargo News, the accolade symbolises their resounding confidence in CMA CGM as the global ocean carrier of choice.

275 shipping services providing an unparalleled global connectivity

A member of the Ocean Alliance, CMA CGM facilitates global trade through container shipping to 160 countries in five continents via 275 ocean services. In particular, CMA CGM offers extensive coverage on the Asia-Europe, Asia-Africa and the Transpacific trade routes where the carrier provides 11, nine and 27 shipping services respectively.

The Group is synonymous with Containerships in Intra-Europe while its Intra-Asia shortsea specialist CNC offers over 60 services linking Southeast Asia. Through ANL, the Group stands as a leading container shipping carrier in Oceania.

Beyond offering its unparalled global connectivity, CMA CGM provides a full suite of value-added services that range from moving delicate reefer cargoes to breakbulk shipments to containers with reduced carbon footprint to go the extra mile for shippers.

CMA CGM, finding BETTER WAYS for a more efficient, resilient and sustainable global trade

On its path to be Net Zero Carbon by 2050, CMA CGM takes its shippers onboard through ACT with CMA CGM+, a range of value-added services enabling them to analyse, reduce, and offset their environmental footprint. Through this offering, CMA CGM customers can opt for cleaner energies such as biomethane, biofuels or LNG to reduce the carbon emissions of their shipments.

Laurent Olmeta, Chief Executive Officer of CMA CGM Asia Pacific Ltd said, “We are delighted to receive this badge of distinction which symbolises our shippers’ votes of confidence in the CMA CGM group. We shall continue to drive excellence and connectivity sustainably in our course to keep delivering in BETTER WAYS.”

Source: CMA CGM