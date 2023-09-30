CMA CGM named Best Global Shipping Line at 2023 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, has been named Best Global Shipping Line for the third consecutive year at the 2023 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards (AFLAS) last evening. Voted by industry stakeholders, customers, global shippers and readers of Asia Cargo News, the accolade reaffirms their resounding confidence in CMA CGM as the global ocean carrier of choice.

Facilitating global trade through 275 shipping services

A member of the Ocean Alliance, CMA CGM facilitates global trade through container shipping to 160 countries in five continents via 275 ocean services.

In particular, CMA CGM offers extensive coverage on the Asia-Europe, Asia-Africa and the Transpacific trade routes where the carrier provides 11, nine and 27 shipping services respectively. In the Asia Pacific, the Group connects 14 Intra-Asia markets through CNC. Through ANL, the Group stands as a leading container shipping carrier in Oceania.

Complementing CMA CGM’s unparalleled shipping network is a full suite of value-added offerings. They range from moving delicate reefer shipments to oversized cargoes to containers with reduced carbon footprint to go the extra mile for shippers.

Delivering excellence and shipping sustainably in BETTER WAYS

As the CMA CGM Group stays on course to be a Net Zero Carbon company by 2050, CMA CGM enables its shippers to decabonise their containers through ACT with CMA CGM+, a range of environmental value-added services. With the solutions, they can measure, reduce and offset their carbon footprint.

Many have sought to reduce their carbon emissions by opting for cleaner energies such as biomethane, biofuels or bioLNG, thanks to CMA CGM’s 32 LNG-powered “e-methane ready” ships deployed today. CMA CGM will operate 77 of them by 2026; while it also ordered 24 e-methanol ships that will be available from 2026 onwards.

Laurent Olmeta, Chief Executive Officer of CMA CGM Asia Pacific Ltd said, “The CMA CGM Group is honoured to receive this badge of distinction for three consecutive years. The accolade reaffirms our shippers’ confidence and satisfaction with our service globally. We are grateful to their continued support and stay committed in delivering excellence and shipping sustainably in BETTER WAYS.”

Source: CMA CGM