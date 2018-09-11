CMA CGM: New West Africa feeder service

To ensure service continuity and accompany the needs of our customers for a premium feeder service to Central and South Range outports, CMA CGM wishes to introduce Onne Feeder, its 5th feeder service to West Africa.

Onne Feeder will connect with EURAF 4 service at the transhipment hub of Kribi on fortnightly basis.

Effective October 8th, 2018, Onne Feeder will have the following features:

Fleet

Dedicated in-house feeder m/v KONRAD SCHULTE (1,740 TEU capacity)

Port coverage

Kribi-Port Gentil-Onne-Takoradi-Kribi

Transit times

From Valencia: 27 days to Onne, 24 days to Port Gentil and 33 days to Takoradi

From Antwerp: 30 days to Onne, 27 days to Port Gentil and 36 days to Takoradi

Connectivity and Transit times

With EURAF 4 from Mediterranean ports

With EURAF 5 and EURAF 1 from North European ports



Source: CMA CGM