CMA CGM: New West Africa feeder service
To ensure service continuity and accompany the needs of our customers for a premium feeder service to Central and South Range outports, CMA CGM wishes to introduce Onne Feeder, its 5th feeder service to West Africa.
Onne Feeder will connect with EURAF 4 service at the transhipment hub of Kribi on fortnightly basis.
Effective October 8th, 2018, Onne Feeder will have the following features:
Fleet
Dedicated in-house feeder m/v KONRAD SCHULTE (1,740 TEU capacity)
Port coverage
Kribi-Port Gentil-Onne-Takoradi-Kribi
Transit times
From Valencia: 27 days to Onne, 24 days to Port Gentil and 33 days to Takoradi
From Antwerp: 30 days to Onne, 27 days to Port Gentil and 36 days to Takoradi
Connectivity and Transit times
With EURAF 4 from Mediterranean ports
With EURAF 5 and EURAF 1 from North European ports