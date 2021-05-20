CMA CGM offers its customers a solution enabling them to improve their environmental performance with the new biomethane product

On April 8, 2021, Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, announced in his address to the United Nations Global Compact the support of the production of 12,000 tons of biomethane (equivalent to one-year’s consumption of two 1,400-TEU vessels). Biomethane is a renewable green gas produced from sources including organic and plant waste from European agriculture that is processed at methanation facilities.

Thanks to biomethane, the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, strengthens its ACT with CMA CGM+ range of high value-added services. Group customers can now choose to use biomethane and in doing so further improve their environmental performance.

Two unrivaled market solutions to improve the environmental performance of the Group’s customers

With the new CLEANER ENERGY biomethane solution, the Group offers guarantee of origin biomethane to customers working with Containerships, its intra-European line specialist. By adopting this solution, they will be able to cut their CO2 emissions by at least 67% on a well-to-wake basis (full value chain) on the intra-European shipments of their goods. In doing so, they will be supporting the development of this non-fossil energy. They will receive an official certificate stating the quantity of biomethane allocated to the shipment of their goods and the corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions. The entire system complies with the ISO 14020, 14021 and 14067 standards and is certified by an independent body.

The CLEANER ENERGY LNG solution, available to all the Group’s customers since November 2020, will see its share of biomethane increase, paving the way for a reduction in CO2 emissions of 25% on a well-to-wake basis, compared to the current 15% reduction. As things stand, liquefied natural gas (LNG) is the best solution currently available for reducing shipping’s carbon footprint and preserving air quality. By 2024, 44 of the Group’s vessels will be LNG-powered.

ACT with CMA CGM+: five services supporting the energy transition of the Group’s customers

ACT with CMA CGM+, a range of high value-added services launched by the CMA CGM Group in November 2020 and available throughout all its shipping subsidiaries, consists of five services enabling the Group’s customers to analyze, reduce and offset the environmental footprint of the shipment of their goods. This unmatched offering is an ideal solution helping them to make their shipments carbon-neutral through the use of cleaner alternative energies, such as biofuel, LNG and now biomethane.

Guillaume Lathelize, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, emphasized the point: “By adding biomethane to our ACT with CMA CGM+ range of high value-added services, we are introducing our customers to even more innovative ways of advancing the shipping sector’s energy transition. Through the use of a non-fossil-fuel energy, we are enabling them to reach a new milestone in improving the environmental performance of the shipment of their goods.”

Source: CMA CGM