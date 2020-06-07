Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / CMA CGM sees shipping bottom out in Q2 after demand plunge

CMA CGM sees shipping bottom out in Q2 after demand plunge

in International Shipping News 08/06/2020

CMA CGM expects activity in the shipping sector to bottom out during the second quarter as countries emerge from lockdowns to curb a coronavirus epidemic and ship operators adjust capacity, the group’s finance chief said.

French-based CMA CGM, the world’s fourth-largest container shipping line, was anticipating a 15% year-on-year drop in its volumes in the second quarter, after a 4.6% decline in the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Michel Sirat said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software