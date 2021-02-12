CMA CGM steps up its strategic development in logistics with the creation of its AIR CARGO division and the purchase of four freighter aircraft

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is stepping up its strategic development in logistics by creating a specialised air freight division: CMA CGM AIR CARGO.

This move into air freight strengthens the Group’s transport and logistics business, allowing it to offer its customers a new range of comprehensive, agile and customised solutions.

Four modern long-range freighter aircraft

To support its expansion into air freight, the CMA CGM Group is buying four 60-tonne-payload Airbus A330-200F freighter aircraft, which came into service between 2014 and 2016. With a range of 4,000 nautical miles, they will connect Europe with the rest of the world. The CMA CGM Group will entrust the operation of its freighter fleet to a European airline.

CMA CGM continues its strategic development in logistics

CMA CGM AIR CARGO represents a major new component of the CMA CGM Group in both operational and commercial terms.

This expansion into air freight is a new milestone in the Group’s strategic development, with the aim of providing Group customers with a complementary range of services covering both shipping and logistics.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, says: “In response to the growing demand from our customers for agile logistics solutions, we are creating a new division within the CMA CGM Group dedicated to air transport: CMA CGM Air Cargo. This division will launch with four Airbus A330-200F aircraft and will leverage commercial partnerships with airlines in order to deliver global coverage. This is a major milestone in the development of our logistics services.”

Source: CMA CGM