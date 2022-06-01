CMA CGM stops transporting plastic waste

As of June 1, 2022, CMA CGM will no longer transport plastic waste on board its ships.

Too much plastic waste ends up in the oceans because it is not properly treated at destination.

This historic decision in the shipping industry will contribute to the protection of the oceans and biodiversity.

To ensure the effectiveness of this measure, we have implemented a ban on HS code 3915 in our booking system. Misrepresentation of the nature of the goods will result in the blacklisting of the offending entity.

Source: CMA CGM