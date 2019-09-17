CMA CGM strengthens its intra-European and Mediterranean offer with the launch of the Black Sea Marmara Morocco service

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is pleased to announce the launch today of its new “short sea” service: Black Sea Marmara Morocco (BSMAR).

A new direct service between the Black Sea, Turkey, Spain and Morocco

CMA CGM is now able to offer a new direct and weekly service between the Black Sea, Turkey, Spain and Morocco, which thus responds to the development of commercial exchanges in this area. The call of Malta’s port, the Group’s hub in the Mediterranean, also provides connections to the rest of the world.

The four vessels used on this service provide a large capacity of “Reefer” plugs (refrigerated containers), enabling the Group to transport sensitive products under optimal storage conditions.

CMA CGM expands its regional network

With the BSMAR service, the Group is continuing to strengthen its “CMA CGM short-sea” offer in intra-Europe and the Mediterranean Sea, in line with its strategy aimed at densifying its regional network. This offer includes 31 services operating 61 vessels and making 250 calls per week.

Service BSMAR

Rotation: Odessa, Constanta, Ambarli, Aliaga, Piraeus, Malta, Valencia, Algeciras, Casablanca, Algeciras, Malta, Piraeus, Gebze, Odessa

Launch: September 17

Voyage duration: 28 days

4 vessels of 2,500 TEUS

Source: CMA CGM