CMA CGM to adapt the setup of its NC LEVANT EXPRESS service connecting North Europe with East Med/Levant area

Following the recent heavy congestion in Iskenderun port that is beyond our control and not expected to improve in the near future, please note that we will stop calling Iskenderun port direct with our NC LEVANT EXPRESS service until further notice.

Above decision is taken to keep and maintain the schedule reliability and service integrity of NC LEVANT EXPRESS which is heavily impacted by the average 10 days/call congestion in Iskenderun.

We will restore port of Mersin direct call on NC LEVANT EXPRESS service and return to Iskenderun once situation improves.

In order to serve North Europe to/from Iskenderun market, we will deploy a “Lebanon-Iskenderun” shuttle service that will connect North Europe to Iskenderun and Iskenderun to North Europe cargo via trans-shipment in Beirut.

New routing in/out Iskenderun from/to North Europe will be the following:

– North Europe <-> Beirut leg with NC LEVANT service

– Beirut <-> Iskenderun leg with Shuttle service EMED1

Last NC LEVANT EXPRESS service vessel calling Iskenderun direct is m/v “GSL CHATEAU D’IF” voy. 0NVEKN1MA currently under operations in Iskenderun with ETD 23/08.

First NC LEVANT EXPRESS service vessel calling Mersin direct structurally will be m/v “OAKLAND” voy. 0NVEMN1MA ETA Mersin 23/08.

Above contingency plans are made with aim of improving schedule reliability of NC LEVANT EXPRESS service.

Source: CMA CGM