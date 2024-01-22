CMA CGM to adapt the setup of its NEMO service connecting Europe with Indian Ocean & Australia: Temporary update during Red Sea crisis

Due to recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea Region, CMA CGM Group is taking contingency measures on several services usually crossing Suez Canal in order to ensure the safety of its vessels and their crews navigating these waters.

In that respect, please note that NEMO Service will temporarily stop crossing Suez Canal and go via Cape of Good Hope, both ways.

New features are the following:

– Direct fixed-day weekly service connecting Europe with Reunion, Mauritius & Australia (SB) and Australia with Singapore, Colombo & Ennore (NB)

– Rotation (as from m/v “C HAMBURG” ETA London Gateway 31/12/2023) : London Gateway > Rotterdam > Hamburg > Antwerp > Le Havre > Valencia > La Spezia > Fos Sur Mer > Cape of Good Hope > Pointe des Galets > Port Louis > Sydney > Melbourne > Adelaide > Fremantle > Singapore > Ennore > Colombo > Cape of Good Hope > London Gateway

Source: CMA CGM