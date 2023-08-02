CMA CGM to enhance FAL 1 service with a direct call to Gdansk – Poland

Striving to always offer the best quality of service to our valued customers, CMA CGM is pleased to announce the extension of our FAL 1 service into Poland

The first sailing Westbound from Asia will be on August 10th, 2023 ex Pusan with our MV CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE voy. 0FLFNW1MA, ETA Gdansk on October 05th, 2023.

The new FAL 1 rotation will be the following: Pusan – Ningbo – Shanghai – Yantian – Singapore – Dunkirk – Le havre – Hamburg – Gdansk – Rotterdam – Algeciras – Port Klang – Pusan

CMA CGM will now offer 2 complementary direct services FAL 1 and FAL 5 from Asia to Gdansk. FAL 1 will offer a unique direct service ex South Korea to Poland, enabling to offer more space for project cargo and also connection into the Baltic via Gdansk. FAL 1 is also the opportunity to improve your environment footprint by enjoying LGN ships.

This CMA CGM product is an additional opportunity for our customers to support our Polish local market development but also inland opportunities to Ukraine – Czech Republic – Slovakia – Hungary.

Source: CMA CGM