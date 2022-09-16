CMA CGM to enhance its SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with East Coast South America
CMA CGM informs its customers that in order to improve the schedule reliability of its SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with East Coast South America, a 9th vessel will be added into the service, with effect from November 15th, 2022 ex Antwerp.
At the same time, the southbound call in Tanger will be reinstated, allowing a smooth transfer of cargoes from North Europe to ports served on our Med service SIRIUS calling in Salvador, Rio Grande, Itajai & Itapoa.
The new rotation of SAFRAN will be as follows:
London, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Tanger, Santos, Paranagua, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Paranagua, Santos, Tanger, London.
Source: CMA CGM Group