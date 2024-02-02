CMA CGM to enhance its SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with South America East Coast

CMA CGM is pleased to announce its customers an improved coverage of North European ports with its SAFRAN service linking North Europe and East Coast South America.

Bremerhaven, Germany (DEBRV) will be added to our weekly schedule to serve as direct gateway to/from East Coast South America, and to provide intra-Europe solutions.

The new rotation will be as follows : London – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Bremerhaven – Antwerp – Tanger – Santos – Paranagua – Buenos Aires – Montevideo – Rio Grande – Paranagua – Santos – Tanger

First Sailing :

– North Europe exports / Southbound: m/v “SAN LORENZO MAERSK” voy. 0EWH7S1MA – ETD Bremerhaven on February 22nd, 2024

– East Coast South America exports / Northbound: m/v “SAN AUGUSTIN MAERSK” voy. 0EWGYN1MA – ETD Buenos Aires on February 17th, 2024

Source: CMA CGM Group