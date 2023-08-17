Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / CMA CGM to enhance SIRIUS service with a direct call to Rio de Janeiro

CMA CGM to enhance SIRIUS service with a direct call to Rio de Janeiro

in International Shipping News 17/08/2023

CMA CGM is pleased to announce that SIRIUS service, connecting Mediterranean to East Coast South America will extend its coverage adding a new call in the Brazilian port of Rio de Janeiro on its southbound leg.

The first sailing Southbound from Europe will be the 7th, October 2023 ex Tanger Med with MV MAERSK LOTA voy. 0NSFXS1MA, ETA Rio de Janeiro on October 19th, 2023.

The new SIRIUS rotation will be the following: Algeciras – Tanger Med – Salvador – Rio de Janeiro – Santos – Itapoa – Paranagua – Santos – Itaguai – Tanger Med – Algeciras

2023 08 Map SIRIUS

The addition of this port does not have any impact on the transit time / berth window of our current schedule for the remaining Brazilian ports.

Please do not hesitate to contact our teams for further information or assistance.
Source: CMA CGM

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software