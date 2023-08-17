CMA CGM to enhance SIRIUS service with a direct call to Rio de Janeiro

CMA CGM is pleased to announce that SIRIUS service, connecting Mediterranean to East Coast South America will extend its coverage adding a new call in the Brazilian port of Rio de Janeiro on its southbound leg.

The first sailing Southbound from Europe will be the 7th, October 2023 ex Tanger Med with MV MAERSK LOTA voy. 0NSFXS1MA, ETA Rio de Janeiro on October 19th, 2023.

The new SIRIUS rotation will be the following: Algeciras – Tanger Med – Salvador – Rio de Janeiro – Santos – Itapoa – Paranagua – Santos – Itaguai – Tanger Med – Algeciras

The addition of this port does not have any impact on the transit time / berth window of our current schedule for the remaining Brazilian ports.

Source: CMA CGM