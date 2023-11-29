CMA CGM to launch Asia Subcontinent 2 Express (AS2) service connecting Asia with the Indian Subcontinent

Recent News

  

in International Shipping News 29/11/2023

CMA CGM is pleased to announce that it will be launching a new Asia Subcontinent Express 2 (AS2) service that connects Asia with the Indian Subcontinent, effective m/v “APL MINNESOTA” ETD Shanghai on December 3rd, 2023.

AS2 main features are the following:

Dedicated weekly service linking Central / South China to Colombo, Nhava Sheva & Mundra
Port Rotation: Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Colombo – Mundra – Nhava Sheva – Singapore – Shanghai
Offers Intra Subcontinent connection from Colombo to India
Connecting with CMA CGM’s extensive network from Southeast Asia via Singapore to India Subcontinent ports
Source: CMA CGM

