CMA CGM to launch BRAZEX 2 service, a new milestone for CMA CGM in Latin America

CMA CGM is pleased to announce the launch of BRAZEX Loop 2 service, a service to/from Brazil with optimized connections to/from North America, the Caribbean, Asia & Europe using Kingston as a hub for full coverage.

This is a new milestone for CMA CGM in Latin America. BRAZEX 2 will be 100% operated by CMA CGM with 5 ships and offer:

Weekly direct service from/to North & South Brazil with competitive transit times from USEC / Florida, US Gulf and Mexico to Brazil

Weekly service linking Vila Do Conde, Vitoria, Santos and Navegantes to/from the Caribbean, Asia, Europe & North America thanks to our Kingston hub

New Direct service from Vila Do Conde, Vitoria & South Brazil to Caucedo (Dominican Republic), San Juan (Puerto Rico) & Port of Spain (Trinidad)

First NB sailing : ETD Santos on October 21st, 2020

First SB sailing : ETD Kingston on November 10th, 2020

Source: CMA CGM