CMA CGM to launch Guinea Gulf Express

Striving for continuous improvement in our service offer on the trade Europe and Mediterranean to West Africa strategic markets, CMA CGM is pleased to introduce its new product GUINEA GULF EXPRESS (GGX) service in complement of the current 6 weekly services.

The new Guinea Gulf Express is the second service from Gibraltar hubs linking European, Med and North America to Tema, Ghana, Nigeria Lagos port and Conakry, Guinea. It will provide perfect answers to Customers’ needs with transit times amongst the best on the market:

Significant transit time improvement up to 12 days to Tema, 10 days to Tin Can Lagos and 2 days to Conakry. Tema is reached from Antwerp in 19 days, Tin Can Lagos in 22 days and Conakry in 14 days. In Med, Genoa will benefit from a transit time of 18 days to Tema, 21 days to Nigeria and 13 days to Conakry. In the USA, Houston to Tema in 36 days, Tin Can in 39 days and Conakry in 31 days.

Service fully operated by CMA CGM Group

Fleet deployment of 4 vessels of 2,500 TEU nominal capacity

Port rotation: Tangier – Algeciras – Conakry – Tema – Tin Can Lagos – Tangier

Launch date : November 5th 2019

Source: CMA CGM