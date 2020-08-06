CMA CGM to launch its ever-faster service connecting Spain with Algeria

Recent News

  

In order to optimize the efficiency of our customers’ supply chain from Spain to Algeria with enhanced lead-time and coverage, CMA CGM is pleased to announce the launching of SPAINAF EXPRESS weekly service, a new service deployed under our EURONAF product as a 4th loop.
SPAINAF EXPRESS service features are the following:

Weekly dedicated service
Best-in-class transit times from Spain to Alger in Central Algeria
Additional and unique coverage in Western Algeria with Arzew weekly and Mostaganem fortnightly calls
Operated with m/v “JANINA” (capacity: 677 TEU)
Rotation: Barcelona – Valencia – Alger – Arzew – Mostaganem (1/2) – Barcelona
Launch: August 21st, 2020 ex Barcelona


Source: CMA CGM

