CMA CGM to launch its ever-faster service connecting Spain with Algeria

In order to optimize the efficiency of our customers’ supply chain from Spain to Algeria with enhanced lead-time and coverage, CMA CGM is pleased to announce the launching of SPAINAF EXPRESS weekly service, a new service deployed under our EURONAF product as a 4th loop.

SPAINAF EXPRESS service features are the following:

• Weekly dedicated service

• Best-in-class transit times from Spain to Alger in Central Algeria

• Additional and unique coverage in Western Algeria with Arzew weekly and Mostaganem fortnightly calls

• Operated with m/v “JANINA” (capacity: 677 TEU)

• Rotation: Barcelona – Valencia – Alger – Arzew – Mostaganem (1/2) – Barcelona

• Launch: August 21st, 2020 ex Barcelona



Source: CMA CGM