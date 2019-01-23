CMA CGM to launch its Med Pendulum Service (MPS)

CMA CGM Short Sea Lines Med are glad to announce the deployment of a new Intra Med service in which CMA CGM will operate 1 vessel.

This new service called Med Pendulum Service (MPS) will have the following features:

Rotation and terminals: Salerno (Amoruso Container Terminal) – La Spezia (Terminal del Golfo) – Genoa (San Giorgio Terminal) – Algeciras (TTI) – Casablanca (Somaport) – Leixoes (TCL) – Setubal (Sadoport) – Marseille (Mourepiane) – Genoa (San Giorgio Terminal) – La Spezia (Terminal del Golfo) – Salerno (Amoruso Container Terminal) – Piraeus (Piraeus Container Terminal) – Mersin (Mersin International Port) – Lattakia (Lattakia Terminal) – Beirut (Beirut Container Terminal) – Alexandria (Old Port) – Salerno (Amoruso Container Terminal)

Duration: 40 days

Frequency: 10 days

Vessels: 4 vessels of 1,700 TEU (1 provided by CMA CGM)

Starting date: January 29th, 2019 in Salerno (WB)

Source: CMA CGM