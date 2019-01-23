Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / CMA CGM to launch its Med Pendulum Service (MPS)

CMA CGM to launch its Med Pendulum Service (MPS)

in International Shipping News 23/01/2019

CMA CGM Short Sea Lines Med are glad to announce the deployment of a new Intra Med service in which CMA CGM will operate 1 vessel.

This new service called Med Pendulum Service (MPS) will have the following features:

  • Rotation and terminals: Salerno (Amoruso Container Terminal) – La Spezia (Terminal del Golfo) – Genoa (San Giorgio Terminal) – Algeciras (TTI) – Casablanca (Somaport) – Leixoes (TCL) – Setubal (Sadoport) – Marseille (Mourepiane) – Genoa (San Giorgio Terminal) – La Spezia (Terminal del Golfo) – Salerno (Amoruso Container Terminal) – Piraeus (Piraeus Container Terminal) – Mersin (Mersin International Port) – Lattakia (Lattakia Terminal) – Beirut (Beirut Container Terminal) – Alexandria (Old Port) – Salerno (Amoruso Container Terminal)
  • Duration: 40 days
  • Frequency: 10 days
  • Vessels: 4 vessels of 1,700 TEU (1 provided by CMA CGM)
  • Starting date: January 29th, 2019 in Salerno (WB)

Source: CMA CGM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software