CMA CGM to launch its Med Pendulum Service (MPS)
CMA CGM Short Sea Lines Med are glad to announce the deployment of a new Intra Med service in which CMA CGM will operate 1 vessel.
This new service called Med Pendulum Service (MPS) will have the following features:
- Rotation and terminals: Salerno (Amoruso Container Terminal) – La Spezia (Terminal del Golfo) – Genoa (San Giorgio Terminal) – Algeciras (TTI) – Casablanca (Somaport) – Leixoes (TCL) – Setubal (Sadoport) – Marseille (Mourepiane) – Genoa (San Giorgio Terminal) – La Spezia (Terminal del Golfo) – Salerno (Amoruso Container Terminal) – Piraeus (Piraeus Container Terminal) – Mersin (Mersin International Port) – Lattakia (Lattakia Terminal) – Beirut (Beirut Container Terminal) – Alexandria (Old Port) – Salerno (Amoruso Container Terminal)
- Duration: 40 days
- Frequency: 10 days
- Vessels: 4 vessels of 1,700 TEU (1 provided by CMA CGM)
- Starting date: January 29th, 2019 in Salerno (WB)
Source: CMA CGM