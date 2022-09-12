CMA CGM to launch its new MEDGULF service connecting West Med with US Gulf and Mexico

Recent News

  

in International Shipping News 12/09/2022

CMA CGM is pleased to announce the launch of its new MEDGULF service, offering a full coverage from West Med to US Gulf and Mexico, starting end of September 2022.

MEDGULF features are the following:

  • Rotation: Tanger, Genoa, Valencia, Miami, Veracruz, Altamira, Houston, Tanger
  • Fleet: A service operated with 6 vessels
  • First departure with m/v CMA CGM NAVEGANTES, ETA Genoa on September 29th, 2022
  • Competitive transit time from Turkey, Adriatic, Black Sea & North Africa via Valencia
  • Improved transit time from Indian Subcontinent via Tanger: 29 days to Miami
  • Direct service from US Gulf & Mexico to Italy & Spain
  • Fast connections to Africa & East Med via Tanger

This improvement of CMA CGM’s offering with this exclusive service between West Med, US Gulf & Mexico reinforces the Group’s global coverage in order to meet customers’ expectations and needs.
Source: CMA CGM

