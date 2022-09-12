CMA CGM to launch its new MEDGULF service connecting West Med with US Gulf and Mexico
CMA CGM is pleased to announce the launch of its new MEDGULF service, offering a full coverage from West Med to US Gulf and Mexico, starting end of September 2022.
MEDGULF features are the following:
- Rotation: Tanger, Genoa, Valencia, Miami, Veracruz, Altamira, Houston, Tanger
- Fleet: A service operated with 6 vessels
- First departure with m/v CMA CGM NAVEGANTES, ETA Genoa on September 29th, 2022
- Competitive transit time from Turkey, Adriatic, Black Sea & North Africa via Valencia
- Improved transit time from Indian Subcontinent via Tanger: 29 days to Miami
- Direct service from US Gulf & Mexico to Italy & Spain
- Fast connections to Africa & East Med via Tanger
This improvement of CMA CGM’s offering with this exclusive service between West Med, US Gulf & Mexico reinforces the Group’s global coverage in order to meet customers’ expectations and needs.
Source: CMA CGM