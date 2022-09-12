CMA CGM to launch its new MEDGULF service connecting West Med with US Gulf and Mexico

CMA CGM is pleased to announce the launch of its new MEDGULF service, offering a full coverage from West Med to US Gulf and Mexico, starting end of September 2022.

MEDGULF features are the following:

Rotation: Tanger, Genoa, Valencia, Miami, Veracruz, Altamira, Houston, Tanger

Fleet: A service operated with 6 vessels

First departure with m/v CMA CGM NAVEGANTES, ETA Genoa on September 29th, 2022

Competitive transit time from Turkey, Adriatic, Black Sea & North Africa via Valencia

Improved transit time from Indian Subcontinent via Tanger: 29 days to Miami

Direct service from US Gulf & Mexico to Italy & Spain

Fast connections to Africa & East Med via Tanger

This improvement of CMA CGM’s offering with this exclusive service between West Med, US Gulf & Mexico reinforces the Group’s global coverage in order to meet customers’ expectations and needs.

Source: CMA CGM