CMA CGM to launch Maya Service dedicated to West Coast Central America

We are pleased to announce the launch of our new weekly service, Maya Service, dedicated to West Coast Central America and totally operated by CMA CGM. This initiative aligns with market dynamics in the region and difficulties faced lately. It affirms CMA CGM’s commitment to delivering high-quality service and supporting the growth of your business.

Service highlights are the following:

– Rotation: Lazaro Cardenas – Puerto Caldera – Corinto – Acajutla – Puerto Quetzal – Lazaro Cardenas

– Reliability: Direct weekly service cycling with a fleet of 2 dedicated ships operated by CMA CGM, the m/v “CMA CGM SURABAYA” and the m/v “MAGDALENA SCHULTE”

– Connections: linking Asia and West Coast South America via Lazaro Cardenas

– Inaugural departure: The first departure of the m/v “CMA CGM SURABAYA” voy. 0UC01S1MA is scheduled for January 2nd, 2025

Source: CMA CGM Group