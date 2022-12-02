CMA CGM to launch MOCANA, a seasonal offer connecting Tanger with US East Coast & Canada during fruit & vegetables season

CMA CGM is pleased to announce the launch of MOCANA, its new seasonal offer dedicated to your exports of fruit & vegetables from Morocco to North America.

Main features are the following:

• Rotation : Tanger Med – Halifax – New York – Norfolk – Savannah – Charleston – Tanger Med

• Next voyage with m/v CMA CGM PELLEAS – ETA Tanger Med on December 9th, 2022

• Express transit time ex Tanger to Halifax: 7 days

• Advanced solutions : Climactive controlled atmosphere (to preserve the perfect atmosphere in your reefer container); Smart containers (to monitor the conditions and status of your cargo during transport)

• New bridge from South East Asia to Tanger hub for cargo bound for Africa and Mediterranean

• Intermodal solutions allowing 3 to 4-day delivery by train from Halifax to Toronto/Montreal

Source: CMA CGM Group