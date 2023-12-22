CMA CGM to launch NAMEX, its seasonal offer connecting Morocco with US East Coast & Canada during the fruit & vegetables season

CMA CGM is pleased to announce the launch of NAMEX, its new seasonal offer dedicated to your exports of fruit & vegetables from Morocco to North America.

Main features are the following:

Rotation: Tanger Med – Halifax – New York – Philadelphia – Norfolk – Savannah – Charleston – Tanger Med

As from m/v “CMA CGM CHILE” – ETA Tanger Med on January 9th, 2024

Express transit time: Tanger-Halifax in 7 days, Tanger-Philadelphia in 13 days

Advanced solutions: Climactive controlled atmosphere (to preserve the perfect atmosphere in your reefer container); Smart reefer containers (to monitor the conditions and status of your cargo during transport

New bridge from South East Asia to Tanger hub for cargo bound for Africa and Mediterranean

Intermodal solutions allowing 3 to 4-day delivery by train from Halifax to Toronto/Montreal

Source: CMA CGM