CMA CGM to launch NAMEX, its seasonal offer connecting Morocco with US East Coast & Canada during the fruit & vegetables season
CMA CGM is pleased to announce the launch of NAMEX, its new seasonal offer dedicated to your exports of fruit & vegetables from Morocco to North America.
Main features are the following:
Rotation: Tanger Med – Halifax – New York – Philadelphia – Norfolk – Savannah – Charleston – Tanger Med
As from m/v “CMA CGM CHILE” – ETA Tanger Med on January 9th, 2024
Express transit time: Tanger-Halifax in 7 days, Tanger-Philadelphia in 13 days
Advanced solutions: Climactive controlled atmosphere (to preserve the perfect atmosphere in your reefer container); Smart reefer containers (to monitor the conditions and status of your cargo during transport
New bridge from South East Asia to Tanger hub for cargo bound for Africa and Mediterranean
Intermodal solutions allowing 3 to 4-day delivery by train from Halifax to Toronto/Montreal
Source: CMA CGM