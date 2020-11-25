CMA CGM to launch the TURKEY MED EXPRESS 2 (TMX 2), a new Pendulum Express service connecting Turkey, Italy, France & Algeria

CMA CGM is pleased to announce the implementation of TMX 2 – TURKEY MED EXPRESS 2, the fastest ever maritime bridge between Turkey, Italy, France & Algeria, a new Short Sea Med service starting December 16th, 2020 with m/v “OPS HAMBURG” ex Gemlik.

TMX 2 features are the following:

• This TURKEY > ITALY / FRANCE Express service will provide new gateway possibilities to route your cargo destined to other Western Europe locations (Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands).

• This sustainable option aiming at optimizing your transportation lead-time, your frequency and your costs is a consistent alternative to traditional Truck flows from Turkey to Western Europe.

• Our strong intermodal network combined with shortened vessels port stay (less than 12 hours), Express Terminal Gate in / Cut off and a special container equipment fleet of 45’ Pallet Wide will foster an optimized supply chain dynamic.

• Finally, this Pendulum Service will provide the fastest transit times from TURKEY / ITALY / FRANCE to ALGERIA

Source: CMA CGM