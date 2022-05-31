CMA CGM to launch TMX 1.2, a new Pendulum Express service linking Turkey/Spain/France/Algeria

As there are always BETTER WAYS to address a market, CMA CGM – Short Sea Lines Division is pleased to announce our TMX 1.2 service launching as from WEEK 23, the faster ever maritime bridge between TURKEY | SPAIN | FRANCE | ALGERIA.

This new weekly Pendulum service (starting ex Ambarli on June 8th, 2022 with m/v “CONTSHIP FUN”) is resulting from a re-shuffling of our SSL INTRAMED services. Our TMX product is composed out of 4 loops [TMX 1 ; TMX 1.2 ; TMX 3 ; TMX 4] flyer

Main features are the following:

Fleet : 3 vessels x 1,100 TEUS avg. nominal capacity

Rotation : AMBARLI / GEBZE / ALIAGA / BARCELONA / MARSEILLE / BEJAIA / ANNABA / AMBARLI

Frequency : WEEKLY

1st call Ambarli: Wed. 8/6/2022 | 1st call Barcelona: 15/6 | 1st call Marseille: 17/6 | 1st call Bejaia: 20/6 | 1st call Annaba: 22/6

Ocean TRANSIT TIME references : Aliaga to Barcelona in 4 days, to Marseille in 6 days, to Bejaia in 9 days ; Marseille to Bejaia in 1 day

This WEST TURKEY → SPAIN / FRANCE Express service will provide new gateway possibilities to route your cargo destined to other Western Europe locations (Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands etc).

This greener option aiming at optimizing your transportation lead-time, your frequency and your costs is a consistent alternative to traditional Truck flows from Turkey to Western Europe.

Our strong intermodal network combined with shortened vessels port stay (< 12 hrs), Express Terminal Gate in/Cut off and a special container equipment fleet of 45’ Pallet Wide will foster an optimized supply chain dynamic.

At last, this Pendulum Service will provide the fastest transit times from TURKEY / SPAIN / FRANCE to ALGERIA

Source: CMA CGM