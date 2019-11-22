CMA CGM to reorganize its SIRIUS service connecting the Mediterranean with the East Coast of South America

CMA CGM announces the reorganization of its SIRIUS service connecting the Mediterranean with the East Coast of South America, effective during the course of December 2019.

Sirius

SIRIUS new features are the following:

The weekly service will be maintained with 7 vessels instead of the current 8.

Malaga, Spain and Buenos Aires, Argentina direct calls will be dropped.

Service for River Plate ports is maintained in relay with competitive transit times offered by using CMA CGM’s sister company MERCOSUL services.

Exports from Paranagua will be opened up.

These changes will be effective as of m/v “MAERSK LOTA” departing Genoa on December 2nd, 2019.

Source: CMA CGM